CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 1.1% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 186.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 28,335 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,448,000 after acquiring an additional 58,978 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 591,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5,751.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 92,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $98.72 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $96.26 and a fifty-two week high of $147.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 84.35%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Further Reading

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