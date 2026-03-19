Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New Investment in Real Asset Acquisition Corp. $RAAQU

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Real Asset Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RAAQU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RAAQU. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Real Asset Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $731,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Real Asset Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Real Asset Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,033,000.

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Real Asset Acquisition Trading Up 0.3%

RAAQU stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. Real Asset Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

About Real Asset Acquisition

We are a special purpose acquisition company incorporated on December 9, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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