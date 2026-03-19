Financial Contrast: First Foundation (NYSE:FFWM) versus FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) and First Foundation (NYSE:FFWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FinWise Bancorp and First Foundation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinWise Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Foundation 1 2 2 1 2.50

FinWise Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.75%. First Foundation has a consensus target price of $6.58, indicating a potential upside of 18.51%. Given FinWise Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FinWise Bancorp is more favorable than First Foundation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinWise Bancorp $150.96 million 1.40 $16.09 million $1.13 13.73 First Foundation $588.36 million 0.78 -$155.16 million ($1.89) -2.94

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and First Foundation”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FinWise Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Foundation. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FinWise Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinWise Bancorp 10.66% 8.82% 1.90% First Foundation -26.37% 1.09% 0.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of FinWise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of FinWise Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Foundation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FinWise Bancorp beats First Foundation on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FinWise Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer, small business administration, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential real estate loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and cash management services, such as business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 28 branch offices and 3 loan production offices in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii. First Foundation Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

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