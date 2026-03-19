First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.2857.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th.

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First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FR stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $64.01.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $188.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 34.03%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants’ supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

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