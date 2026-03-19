iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Stake Trimmed by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,579 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 5.1% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $62,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.0% in the third quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

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iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.6%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $246.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $271.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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