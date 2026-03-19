Markel Group Inc. $MKL Holdings Lifted by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up 3.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 2.96% of Markel Group worth $713,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canerector Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group by 191,036.0% during the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 10,703,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,458,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 336,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,850,000 after buying an additional 145,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,818,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,079.48, for a total transaction of $207,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,513.56. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Group stock opened at $1,910.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,045.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,023.85. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,621.89 and a 52 week high of $2,207.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Markel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group (NYSE: MKL) is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

Further Reading

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