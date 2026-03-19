Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 38,264 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,264 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

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Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $50.85.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.1934 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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