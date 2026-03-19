Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 112.60 and last traded at GBX 116.80, with a volume of 452747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CRST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 190 to GBX 160 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 205 to GBX 215 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 195.

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Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £271.89 million, a PE ratio of 117.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 7.80 EPS for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Martyn Clark sold 46,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151, for a total value of £69,576.27. Insiders acquired a total of 712 shares of company stock valued at $99,884 in the last ninety days. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crest Nicholson

(Get Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

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