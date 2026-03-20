Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.8571.

Several research firms recently commented on UTZ. UBS Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $14.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

Utz Brands Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 39.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 70,739 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 585,952 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 36.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 196,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 117,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 768.27, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.06%.The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Utz Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.771-0.795 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Company Profile

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Utz Brands, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of salty snack foods, offering a wide range of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn and tortilla chips. Headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the company markets its snacks under several well-known brands and serves grocery, mass merchandise, club, convenience and online retailers throughout the United States.

Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz as a small country store operation, the business expanded gradually through direct delivery to local customers and sales to regional grocers.

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