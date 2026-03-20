Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 36,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $426.41 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $509.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $457.27 and a 200 day moving average of $402.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

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SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

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(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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