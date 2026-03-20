Primoris Services Corporation $PRIM Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 486,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.90% of Primoris Services worth $66,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 109.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

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Primoris Services Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE PRIM opened at $143.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Primoris Services Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $174.43.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NYSE:PRIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.000 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Primoris Services from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research cut Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $138.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Primoris Services

About Primoris Services

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

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