Kadant (NYSE:KAI) versus Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) and Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Kadant pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Gorman-Rupp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Kadant pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gorman-Rupp pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kadant has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years. Gorman-Rupp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

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Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Kadant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Gorman-Rupp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kadant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Gorman-Rupp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Kadant has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gorman-Rupp has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kadant and Gorman-Rupp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadant 0 2 1 0 2.33 Gorman-Rupp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kadant currently has a consensus price target of $341.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.54%. Given Kadant’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kadant is more favorable than Gorman-Rupp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kadant and Gorman-Rupp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadant $1.05 billion 3.34 $101.97 million $8.65 34.47 Gorman-Rupp $682.39 million 2.33 $53.02 million $2.01 30.13

Kadant has higher revenue and earnings than Gorman-Rupp. Gorman-Rupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kadant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kadant and Gorman-Rupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadant 9.69% 11.57% 7.09% Gorman-Rupp 7.77% 14.06% 6.52%

Summary

Kadant beats Gorman-Rupp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kadant

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc. supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems. The Industrial Processing segment develops, manufactures, and markets ring and rotary debarkers, stranders, chippers, engineered knife systems, industrial automation and control, recycling and approach flow systems, and virgin pulping process equipment for use in the packaging, tissue, wood products, and alternative fuel industries. The Material Handling segment offers conveying and vibratory equipment, and baling products; and manufactures and sells biodegradable absorbent granules for carriers in agricultural, home lawn and garden, professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company markets and sells its products, services, and systems through direct sales, independent sales agents, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek, Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

About Gorman-Rupp

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The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire suppression, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, military, and other liquid-handling applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturers’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, direct sales, and e-commerce. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

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