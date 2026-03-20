Collective Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

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Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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