Ehrlich Financial Group Reduces Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Ehrlich Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Tull Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,188,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $557,000.

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JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $62.22 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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