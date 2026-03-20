Collective Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,121 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF makes up 2.1% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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