JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $68.67 Million Holdings in Moelis & Company $MC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.23% of Moelis & Company worth $68,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 89.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 103.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 489.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $172,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 4,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,967.63. This trade represents a 35.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.90. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $78.22.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.37. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 15.36%.The firm had revenue of $487.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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