Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.3333.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $754.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $1,348,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 562,724 shares in the company, valued at $30,342,078.08. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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