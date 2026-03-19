Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 390296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Crescita Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of C$13.77 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of -0.39.

Crescita Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescita Therapeutics Inc is a Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house research & development and manufacturing capabilities. The company offers a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products and early to commercial-stage prescription drug products and owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin. The firm generates its revenue in the form of product sales and out-licensing revenue.

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