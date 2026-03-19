Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,850 to GBX 4,950 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 4,750 to GBX 5,250 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarkson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,712.50.

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Clarkson Price Performance

Shares of Clarkson stock traded down GBX 85 on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,570. 1,557,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,247.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,848.04. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 2,630 and a one year high of GBX 4,780.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX 225.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clarkson had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarkson will post 283.011583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarkson

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Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation. Its Financial segment provides investment banking services for maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors; structured asset finance services and projects in the shipping, offshore, and real estate sectors; and project finance and bespoke asset finance solutions.

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