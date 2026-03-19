Berenberg Bank Has Lowered Expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Stock Price

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from £133 to £130 in a note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.77% from the company’s previous close.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 8.9%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down GBX 880 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 8,980. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 5,211 and a 1-year high of £128.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,966.09. The company has a market cap of £40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.11.

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Wheaton Precious Metals is the world’s premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments.

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