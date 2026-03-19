Top Mid Cap Stocks To Research – March 19th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Applied Optoelectronics are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of medium-sized companies whose market capitalization typically falls roughly between $2 billion and $10 billion (exact cutoffs vary by index or fund). Investors view mid caps as a blend of growth potential and relative stability—generally riskier than large caps but more established than small caps—making them a common choice for diversified portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

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ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

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Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAOI

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