Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.91 and last traded at $44.06. 88,319,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 110,896,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.74.

Intel Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.26 billion, a PE ratio of -578.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Stance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 68,020 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Intel by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 56,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PeakShares LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

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Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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