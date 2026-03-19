Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 240 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 111.45% from the company’s previous close.

Eurocell Stock Performance

LON:ECEL traded up GBX 2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 113.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,661. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.20. The stock has a market cap of £111.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.54. Eurocell has a 1 year low of GBX 107.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela Rushforth bought 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 128 per share, for a total transaction of £1,515.52. Also, insider Derek Mapp bought 17,589 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 per share, for a total transaction of £19,875.57. In the last three months, insiders bought 25,144 shares of company stock worth $2,954,597. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade. In addition, the company provides polycarbonate, roofing insulation and membrane, lightweight roofing and tiles, flashing, flat roofing, dry verge, roof lanterns and glazing, ladders, and access equipment; external and internal cladding; and sealants, adhesives, and cleaners.

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