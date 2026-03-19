Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Anhui Conch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.5540, but opened at $14.10. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 8,737 shares traded.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Down 1.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.23.

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Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

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Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS: AHCHY) is one of China’s leading cement manufacturers, specializing in the production and sale of cement, clinker and related building materials. Headquartered in Wuhu, Anhui Province, the company operates an integrated network of production facilities that serve residential, commercial and infrastructure markets across multiple regions in China. Its product portfolio covers a broad range of cement types, including ordinary portland cement, blended cement and special-purpose cements for roads and high‐performance construction projects.

Established in 1997 as part of the Anhui Conch Group’s expansion into building materials, Anhui Conch Cement was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2003.

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