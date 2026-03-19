Brian Dalton Acquires 2,000 Shares of Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Dalton acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.66 per share, with a total value of C$87,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 828,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,166,022.96. This trade represents a 0.24% increase in their position.

Altius Minerals Trading Down 3.9%

Altius Minerals stock traded down C$1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$41.53. 156,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,259. The company has a current ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.66. Altius Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$22.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.33.

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Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 614.83% and a return on equity of 41.51%. The company had revenue of C$14.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.3509869 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALS. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$45.50 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$39.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Altius Minerals

About Altius Minerals

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Altius’s strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with global growth trends including increasing electricity-based market share within energy usage, global infrastructure build and refurbishment growth, increased EAF based steelmaking, steadily increasing agricultural fertilizer requirements and the enhanced appetite for financial asset diversification through precious metals ownership.

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