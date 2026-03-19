Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $96.11 and last traded at $98.4190, with a volume of 1235236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.67.

Specifically, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $206,620.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,235.83. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.64.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 3.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.69 and a 200 day moving average of $119.40.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.43%.The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rexford Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

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Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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