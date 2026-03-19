Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 19th (ACQ, BSAC, ECEL, ESNT, JSE, MDCX, NMR, PSTV, SCT, SIG)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 19th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$42.00.

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AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bank Financial currently has C$24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$29.00.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

was upgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 240 target price on the stock.

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 160 price target on the stock.

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 64 target price on the stock.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,900 price target on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

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