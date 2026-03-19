Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 19th (ACQ, BSAC, ECEL, ESNT, JSE, MDCX, NMR, PSTV, SCT, SIG)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2026

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 19th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$42.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bank Financial currently has C$24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$29.00.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 240 target price on the stock.

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 160 price target on the stock.

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 64 target price on the stock.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,900 price target on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

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