Tigress Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.82.

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Boeing Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE:BA traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,166,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,022. Boeing has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a PE ratio of 100.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.90) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,825.86. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,781.08. The trade was a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,048 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Vericrest Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Boeing News

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About Boeing

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Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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