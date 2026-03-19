Tigress Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.97% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.82.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA
Boeing Stock Down 2.2%
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.90) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing
In related news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,825.86. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,781.08. The trade was a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Boeing
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,048 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Vericrest Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Boeing News
Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FAA has allowed Boeing to advance the 777-9 certification into the next (fourth) testing phase — a material regulatory milestone that reduces long‑term uncertainty on the 777X program and supports future widebody deliveries. FAA nod propels Boeing’s 777-9 into fourth certification stage
- Positive Sentiment: Ryanair’s CEO says he expects Boeing’s MAX 10 certification in Q3 and deliveries to start on time early next year — a vote of confidence from a major customer that lowers demand/timing risk for MAX 10. Ryanair CEO expects Boeing MAX 10 deliveries to run on time
- Positive Sentiment: Boeing won a ~$489M contract from the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command for non‑recurring engineering and test kits — adds near‑term defense revenue and highlights government backlog diversification. Boeing Secures $489.31M Contract From The Naval Air Systems Command
- Neutral Sentiment: Boeing said a recent 737 MAX wiring issue delayed some deliveries but is expected to be a modest, temporary cash‑flow impact — suggests operational friction but not a systemic safety setback. Boeing’s 737 MAX Wiring Issue Is a Minor Hiccup
- Neutral Sentiment: BofA and other analysts note production ramps and defense upside, but flag near‑term margin pressure — balanced view that supports longer‑term upside yet warns of short‑term earnings compression. Boeing Seen Steady On Production, Defense Upside Despite Near‑Term Margin Pressure
- Negative Sentiment: Boeing warned commercial‑air margin recovery will be pushed later into 2027 as costs to absorb Spirit AeroSystems are higher than expected — CFO says commercial division may be unprofitable near term, which is depressing investor sentiment and estimates. Boeing sees profit for commercial airplane division in 2027, later than expected
- Negative Sentiment: A judge allowed a shareholder class action to proceed over 737 MAX safety issues — reintroduces litigation risk and potential reputational/financial exposure for Boeing. Judge allows Boeing shareholders to pursue class action over 737 MAX safety issues
- Negative Sentiment: Atlas Air’s order for Airbus A350 freighters signals a customer shift toward Airbus in the widebody freighter market, underscoring Boeing’s competitive/timing challenges in freighter programs (777‑8F/777‑8F timelines). Atlas Air Airbus Shift Tests Confidence In Boeing Widebody Freighters
About Boeing
Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.
Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.