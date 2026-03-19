Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.03.

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Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 0.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:TME traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,242,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,776. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 132,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tencent Music Entertainment Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays cut its price target to $20 but kept an “overweight” rating, signaling continued conviction in TME’s long-term upside despite a lower target. Benzinga

Barclays cut its price target to $20 but kept an “overweight” rating, signaling continued conviction in TME’s long-term upside despite a lower target. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho lowered its target to $23 but maintained an “outperform” call, another sign some analysts view the pullback as a buying opportunity. Benzinga

Mizuho lowered its target to $23 but maintained an “outperform” call, another sign some analysts view the pullback as a buying opportunity. Positive Sentiment: TME’s Q4 earnings call highlighted a new licensing deal with Warner, an Ed Sheeran collaboration and growth in AI production users (10M reported) — developments that could support content monetization and product differentiation. Music Business Worldwide

TME’s Q4 earnings call highlighted a new licensing deal with Warner, an Ed Sheeran collaboration and growth in AI production users (10M reported) — developments that could support content monetization and product differentiation. Positive Sentiment: Pop star Jay Chou launched pre-orders for his new album on TME platforms — a high-profile content release that can drive engagement, subscriptions and paid downloads in Greater China. PR Newswire

Pop star Jay Chou launched pre-orders for his new album on TME platforms — a high-profile content release that can drive engagement, subscriptions and paid downloads in Greater China. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity is elevated with a notable increase in call buying, which may reflect speculative bets or hedging rather than clear directional conviction. Kalkine Media

Options activity is elevated with a notable increase in call buying, which may reflect speculative bets or hedging rather than clear directional conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets highlight TME’s new dividend policy as a sign of shifting capital allocation — may be interpreted as prudent cash returns or as caution on growth reinvestment. Yahoo Finance

Some outlets highlight TME’s new dividend policy as a sign of shifting capital allocation — may be interpreted as prudent cash returns or as caution on growth reinvestment. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms (Daiwa, JPMorgan, Benchmark) reaffirmed hold/neutral ratings with reduced targets, reflecting mixed analyst views and higher uncertainty; these endorsements provide some downside support but limited near-term uplift. Benzinga

Several firms (Daiwa, JPMorgan, Benchmark) reaffirmed hold/neutral ratings with reduced targets, reflecting mixed analyst views and higher uncertainty; these endorsements provide some downside support but limited near-term uplift. Negative Sentiment: TME’s shares plunged after Q4 results disappointed investors and the company issued weaker guidance; headlines cite AI adoption concerns and slower user metrics as drivers of the selloff. MSN

TME’s shares plunged after Q4 results disappointed investors and the company issued weaker guidance; headlines cite AI adoption concerns and slower user metrics as drivers of the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage flagged a guidance miss and AI-related fears as catalysts for a sharp drop in the stock; MarketWatch and other outlets reported the plunge tied to weaker-than-expected forward metrics. MarketWatch

Market coverage flagged a guidance miss and AI-related fears as catalysts for a sharp drop in the stock; MarketWatch and other outlets reported the plunge tied to weaker-than-expected forward metrics. Negative Sentiment: Analysis suggests a reporting framework shift in TME’s results may be obscuring the revenue beat, raising transparency concerns and undermining investor confidence. Seeking Alpha

Analysis suggests a reporting framework shift in TME’s results may be obscuring the revenue beat, raising transparency concerns and undermining investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Johnson Fistel launched an investor investigation into potential claims against TME executives, adding litigation risk that can pressure the stock. GlobeNewswire

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

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Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is a China-based digital music and audio entertainment platform that operates a portfolio of leading music streaming and social entertainment services. Its core consumer-facing products include streaming apps, online karaoke (KTV) services and live music and entertainment broadcasts. The company monetizes its content through a mix of subscriptions, digital music sales, in-app purchases, virtual gifting, advertising and licensing arrangements with rights holders.

The company traces its roots to the consolidation of Tencent’s music assets and was established in the mid-2010s to unify several prominent music properties under a single operating entity.

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