Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Major Shareholder Buys $1,188,000.00 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,188,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 17,931,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,700,314.40. This represents a 0.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 125,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $1,696,250.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 13,920 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $184,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 180,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $2,559,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 320,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $4,540,800.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 420,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $5,859,000.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 360,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $5,364,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 118,020 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,799,805.00.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 133,259 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $1,976,230.97.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 290,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $4,521,100.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 257,210 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $4,048,485.40.

Sonos Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SONO opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.97. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.The company had revenue of $545.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Sonos in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sonos

Here are the key news stories impacting Sonos this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sonos by 626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,663,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,996 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,243,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,033 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sonos by 250.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,393,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 996,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,730,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,940,000 after purchasing an additional 768,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 1,472.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 753,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company’s core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

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