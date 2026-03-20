Davis Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF $MISL

Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MISL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,037.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 42,018 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $807,000.

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First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

MISL opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.66. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $51.10.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

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