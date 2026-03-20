F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $309.8889.

A number of analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Zacks Research upgraded F5 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th.

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F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $290.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.01. F5 has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $346.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.82. F5 had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 22.45%.The company had revenue of $822.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that F5 will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.53, for a total transaction of $1,064,655.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,621,080.19. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total value of $866,151.47. Following the sale, the director owned 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $369,674.69. This trade represents a 70.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,391 shares of company stock worth $6,121,487. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of F5

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About F5

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F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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