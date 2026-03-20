Ehrlich Financial Group Reduces Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Ehrlich Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.02 and a 52-week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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