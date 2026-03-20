Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Has $567,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VBK stock opened at $308.55 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $329.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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