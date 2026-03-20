Ehrlich Financial Group Has $6.85 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,741 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.9% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC now owns 90,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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