Alesia Haas Sells 9,950 Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia Haas sold 9,950 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.60, for a total transaction of $2,005,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 387,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,063,753.60. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of COIN opened at $202.91 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global News Roundup

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,216,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,847,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,930 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $14,491,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 119.1% during the third quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 69,900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 73.1% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 83,058 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,111,000 after buying an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $224,663,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $421.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.