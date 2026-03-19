Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Announces Earnings Results

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.37% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Up 8.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL traded up $6.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.47. 11,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,035. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $97.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.31 million, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.30.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLGL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sol-Gel Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $64,432.98. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 449,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,182,267.12. This trade represents a 0.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 72,633 shares of company stock worth $3,096,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sol-Gel Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned 0.64% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sol-Gel Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SLGL) is a U.S.-based advanced materials company specializing in the development and commercialization of nanostructured materials using proprietary sol-gel processes. Leveraging expertise in materials chemistry and thin-film deposition, the company focuses on the production of metal oxide powders, sols, coatings and functional inks designed to enhance performance in a variety of industrial and commercial applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes corrosion- and abrasion-resistant coatings, dielectric and conductive films, catalyst supports and specialty fillers.

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