Davis Investment Partners LLC Has $15.67 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF $RSPN

Davis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,503 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF makes up 5.5% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $15,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 291.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $97,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3,353.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $312,000.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPN opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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