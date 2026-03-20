JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. $MCRI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,728 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.52% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $67,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 491,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 211.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 46,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 389,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,204,000 after acquiring an additional 142,621 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.70. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.99 and a 52-week high of $113.88.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.39 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 18.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCRI

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc is a publicly traded owner and operator of an integrated casino resort in Reno, Nevada. The company’s flagship property, the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, features a full-service casino floor with table games, slot machines, and sports betting, complemented by a diverse portfolio of amenities. Guests can choose from over 800 rooms and suites, dine at multiple on-site restaurants and bars, unwind at the full-service spa and salon, or enjoy live entertainment in the property’s showroom.

Monarch’s revenue streams are diversified across gaming operations, hotel accommodations, food and beverage services, and convention and meeting facilities.

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