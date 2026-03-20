Ehrlich Financial Group Sells 9,982 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Ehrlich Financial Group reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,526.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average is $115.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

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