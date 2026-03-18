UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Position Trimmed by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,182 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,499,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,042,710,000 after buying an additional 1,747,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,503,419,000 after buying an additional 7,293,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,837,207,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,505,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,282,296,000 after purchasing an additional 755,076 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $287.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $261.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $606.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.98.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.02%.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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