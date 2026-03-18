Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO is TrueWealth Financial Partners’ 9th Largest Position

TrueWealth Financial Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.1% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $293.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $307.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.