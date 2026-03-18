Voss Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RCKT

Voss Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Voss Capital LP owned approximately 0.28% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,363,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,595 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 538.8% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,892,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,494 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 141.2% during the second quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,903,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,816 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 690.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,548,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,469 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,570,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 12,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $40,557.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 683,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,974.56. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $40,643.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,052,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,268.95. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,415 shares of company stock valued at $97,398. 24.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $502.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RCKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Lifesci Capital raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene therapies for rare, inherited pediatric diseases. The company employs a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentiviral vector platform to deliver functional copies of genes in patients with genetic deficiencies. Its programs target a spectrum of disorders, including Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I and Danon disease, with the goal of delivering one-time treatments that address the underlying causes of disease rather than merely managing symptoms.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple product candidates in various stages of development.

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