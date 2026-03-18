Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:DWTX) Short Interest Down 15.1% in February

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:DWTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 56,171 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 12th total of 66,140 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,697 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,697 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Dogwood Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DWTX opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Dogwood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $103.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

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Institutional Trading of Dogwood Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dogwood Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:DWTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.51% of Dogwood Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DWTX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dogwood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Dogwood Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Dogwood Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dogwood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DWTX

About Dogwood Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dogwood Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies aimed at reducing fibrosis and promoting tissue repair in cardiovascular and other fibrotic diseases. The company leverages a proprietary Discovery Engine that integrates high‐throughput screening, functional genomics and protein engineering to identify and optimize candidate proteins and antibodies with therapeutic potential.

Dogwood’s lead programs are focused on preventing adverse cardiac remodeling following myocardial injury and improving outcomes in heart failure patients.

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