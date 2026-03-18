Penn Capital Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,925,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $1,547,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,598,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOD shares. Wall Street Zen cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.20.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of MOD stock opened at $196.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.91. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $243.80.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.54 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $202,477.00. Following the sale, the director owned 79,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,093.92. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

See Also

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