WBI Investments LLC Increases Position in VanEck Retail ETF $RTH

WBI Investments LLC grew its position in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 183.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC owned approximately 0.52% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

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VanEck Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RTH opened at $255.55 on Wednesday. VanEck Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.24 and a fifty-two week high of $267.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.74.

VanEck Retail ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Retail ETF Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $2.4205 dividend. This represents a yield of 97.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

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