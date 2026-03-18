Short Interest in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Declines By 13.0%

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 50,860 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the February 12th total of 58,482 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,816 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,816 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in Euroseas during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Euroseas by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Euroseas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Euroseas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of $480.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $72.86.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.83 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Euroseas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Euroseas’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

About Euroseas

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Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) is an international shipping company specializing in seaborne transportation of containerized and drybulk cargoes. Incorporated in Bermuda with its principal operations and management office based in Athens, Greece, the company owns and charters a diversified fleet of containerships, drybulk carriers and multipurpose vessels. Euroseas provides tailored shipping solutions on time-charter and voyage-charter agreements, serving manufacturers, commodity traders and logistics providers across major trade routes.

Euroseas’s fleet comprises both owned and chartered tonnage, enabling the company to adjust capacity to market conditions and customer requirements.

Further Reading

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