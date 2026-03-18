WBI Investments LLC Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Eversource Energy $ES

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000. Eversource Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of WBI Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Eversource Energy by 23,700.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $576,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,579.10. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,780.23. This trade represents a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,079. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of ES stock opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $76.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ES

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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