WBI Investments LLC Buys 5,099 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

WBI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,043,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,096,000 after purchasing an additional 94,645 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in AMETEK by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AMETEK by 246.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 65,537 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $118,311,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Melius Research set a $235.00 target price on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.82.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,885.80. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of AME stock opened at $215.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $242.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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