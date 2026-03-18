TCM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

TCM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,408 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $88.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3006 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

Further Reading

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